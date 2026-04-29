Assam, Kerala Exit Poll 2026 LIVE: UDF vs LDF in Kerala; NDA vs Congress in Assam — exit poll results at 6:30 pm today

Assam, Kerala Exit Poll 2026 LIVE: Will Pinarayi Vijayan retain the CM seat this time? Will Congress pose a tough battle for Assam's Himanta Biswa Sarma? All eyes are on the exit poll results from several pollsters, to be released on Wednesday, April 29. The exit poll will start coming in by 6:30 pm, soon after the polling ends for the West Bengal Phase 2 Elections.

Key takeaways

Voting for the Kerala and Assam Assembly Elections were held in a single phase on April 9, 2026. Kerala recorded a voter turnout of 78.9 per cent, while Assam recorded 85.9 per cent turnout — the highest-ever poll-participation

This election poses a key test for both Pinarayi Vijayan and Himanta Biswa Sarma, who are eyeing to retain their CM post this time. The Congress and its allies are the key opposition in both states.

There are 140 assembly seats in Kerala and 126 assembly seats in Assam.

What are exit polls?

Exit polls reveal the general mood of the states. It does not show the actual election results, but offers a hint at the trends and what surveys reveal about voters' mood and who is LIKELY to win the elections. An exit poll is a survey based on interviews with voters as they leave (or exit) their polling stations.

Which exit polls to track?

AxisMy India exit poll

CVoter exit poll

JVC exit polls

Today's Chanakya

P-Marq

Jan Ki Baat

Pollstrat

What happened last time?

In the Kerala Elections 2021, the LDF (CPIM + CPI + IUML) came to power, winning 94 of the total 140 seats. Vijayan's CPI(M) had won 62 seats, the CPI bagged 17 seats, the Congress 21 seats and the IUML 15 seats.

In Assam Election 2021, the BJP won 60 seats, Congress won 29 seats, AGP won nine seats, AIUDF won 16 seats, BOPF won four seats, and UPPL won six seats.

Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for all the latest updates Assam, Kerala Exit Poll 2026 LIVE.