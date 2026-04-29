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Assam, Kerala Exit Poll 2026 LIVE: UDF vs LDF in Kerala; NDA vs Congress in Assam — exit poll results at 6:30 pm today

Assam, Kerala Exit Poll 2026 LIVE: Axis My India, CVoter, JVC, Today's Chanakya, P-Marq, Jan Ki Baat and Pollstrat are likley to release the Assam and Kerala Assembly Election Exit Poll results 2026. Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for all the latest updates.

Akriti Anand
Updated29 Apr 2026, 05:11:05 PM IST
Will Pinarayi Vijayan retain the CM seat in Kerala? Will Congress pose a tough battle for Assam's Himanta Biswa Sarma?
Will Pinarayi Vijayan retain the CM seat in Kerala? Will Congress pose a tough battle for Assam's Himanta Biswa Sarma?(PTI)

Assam, Kerala Exit Poll 2026 LIVE: Will Pinarayi Vijayan retain the CM seat this time? Will Congress pose a tough battle for Assam's Himanta Biswa Sarma? All eyes are on the exit poll results from several pollsters, to be released on Wednesday, April 29. The exit poll will start coming in by 6:30 pm, soon after the polling ends for the West Bengal Phase 2 Elections.

Key takeaways

Voting for the Kerala and Assam Assembly Elections were held in a single phase on April 9, 2026. Kerala recorded a voter turnout of 78.9 per cent, while Assam recorded 85.9 per cent turnout — the highest-ever poll-participation

This election poses a key test for both Pinarayi Vijayan and Himanta Biswa Sarma, who are eyeing to retain their CM post this time. The Congress and its allies are the key opposition in both states.

There are 140 assembly seats in Kerala and 126 assembly seats in Assam.

What are exit polls?

Exit polls reveal the general mood of the states. It does not show the actual election results, but offers a hint at the trends and what surveys reveal about voters' mood and who is LIKELY to win the elections. An exit poll is a survey based on interviews with voters as they leave (or exit) their polling stations.

Which exit polls to track?

AxisMy India exit poll

CVoter exit poll

JVC exit polls

Today's Chanakya

P-Marq

Jan Ki Baat

Pollstrat

What happened last time?

In the Kerala Elections 2021, the LDF (CPIM + CPI + IUML) came to power, winning 94 of the total 140 seats. Vijayan's CPI(M) had won 62 seats, the CPI bagged 17 seats, the Congress 21 seats and the IUML 15 seats.

In Assam Election 2021, the BJP won 60 seats, Congress won 29 seats, AGP won nine seats, AIUDF won 16 seats, BOPF won four seats, and UPPL won six seats.

Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for all the latest updates Assam, Kerala Exit Poll 2026 LIVE.

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Follow updates here:
29 Apr 2026, 05:08:36 PM IST

Kerala Exit Poll LIVE: 883 candidates contested from 140 constituencies; 78% turnout recorded

A total of 883 candidates contested from the 140 constituencies. The results will be declared on May 4.

According to the EC website, Kerala recorded 78.03 per cent polling in the Assembly elections held on April 9.

29 Apr 2026, 05:07:10 PM IST

Assam Exit Poll LIVE: Massive voter turnout of 85% recorded in 2026 polls

Assam recorded a massive estimated voter turnout of 85.38% in the Assembly elections 2026, held on April 9. This marks the highest-ever poll participation in Assam

29 Apr 2026, 04:34:53 PM IST

Assam, Kerala Exit Poll LIVE: CVoter, Axis My India, other pollsters to release exit poll results today

Adhering to the Election Commission's guidelines, several pollsters will release exit poll results for assembly elections in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and West Bengal on April 29.

The exit poll results will be released, starting 6:30 pm, soon after the voting for West Bengal Election Phase 2 ends at 6 pm.

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