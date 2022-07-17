Key GST rate changes kick in from Monday

As part of this, the GST rate on items like ostomy appliances used by some patients, orthopaedic equipment like splints and other fracture appliances and artificial parts of the body will come down from 12% to 5%. Also, transport of goods and passengers by ropeways will come down from 18% to 5%, while renting of trucks and goods carriage vehicles where cost of fuel is included, will come down from 18% to 12%.

