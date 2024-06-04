Key states and parties that moved the needle
Summary
- There were states and parties that held sway over the 2024 results, on one side or the other
In its stated ambition of increasing its seat count beyond 400, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was banking on two things. One, repeat its strong performance from 2019 in states with seat heft, especially in the Hindi-speaking belt. Two, make inroads in states where it has never held sway, notably in South India and West Bengal. On both counts, it fell short, resulting in an outcome that is likely to still fetch it a third term but with a diminished clout.