Key states and parties that moved the needle

One strand of interest in this showing is its performance in direct contests with the BJP. In 2024, the INC was in a direct fight with the BJP in 288 constituencies. Of these, it secured more votes than the BJP in 95 seats (or roughly about one-third). This is a contrast to 2019, when it went up against the BJP in 374 seats, but won only 16% of them. In other words, it doubled its strike rate in such seats. In vote share terms too, 2024 marked a substantial turnaround for the INC. In 2019, in seats where it contested against the BJP, it garnered 23.3% of votes. In 2024, that has risen to 36.3% of votes.