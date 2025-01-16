Delhi Election 2025: AAP's latest spoof video reimagines Amit Shah and BJP leaders as dacoits from Sholay, mocking their inability to counter Arvind Kejriwal's promises. This political parody sets the stage for the upcoming Delhi elections, where strategies and satire collide.

Delhi Election 2025: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has released a spoof video of the popular Bollywood film Sholay to attack its rival Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of assembly elections scheduled for next month.

The spoof video' Ek Aam Aadmi, Pada Sab Pe Bhari. ' shows Union Home Minister Amit Shah as 'Gabbar,' the iconic villain character played by Amjad Khan in the 1975 blockbuster movie. Other BJP leaders—JP Nadda, Parvesh Verma, Manoj Tiwari, and Virendra Sachdeva—are shown as dacoits in the spoof video of the famous ‘kitne aadmi the’ scene of the movie.

"Kitne aadmi hai, Gabbar asks in the parody video. 'Akela Kejriwal'," responds one of the dacoits as the spoof goes on to highlight how the BJP has failed to find a counter to Kejriwal's freebies and has not projected any chief ministerial face for the upcoming assembly election in the national capital.

Delhi Election 2025 is scheduled for February 5. The results will be announced on February 8.

The spoof also mentions the ₹2,100 cash scheme for women promised by AAP if it comes back to power.

The AAP, led by Arvind Kejriwal, won assembly elections in 2015 and 2020 quite comfortably. The BJP and the Congress are the other two major parties in the fray.

In the last two elections, the BJP was left with single-digit seats in the Delhi assembly, and the Congress was completely wiped out after ruling Delhi for 15 years before 2013.

Similar Video in 2020

The AAP had released a similar spoof video in 2020. In that video Manoj Tiwari, Vijay Goel and Gautam Gambhir were shown as dacoits with a picture of Shah superimposed on 'Gabbar's' face in the famous scheme from the iconic film.

An FIR was registered against the AAP over the spoof video in 2020. The BJP had, in its complaint said that the video was intended to “damage, demean and tarnish" the party's image ahead of elections. The BJP lost the elections in 2020.

Sholay, the action-adventure film, was directed by Ramesh Sippy and written by Salim–Javed. The film is about two criminals, Veeru (Dharmendra) and Jai (Amitabh Bachchan), hired by a retired police officer (Sanjeev Kumar) to capture the dacoit Gabbar Singh (Amjad Khan).