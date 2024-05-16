Lok Sabha Elections 2024: In Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized that even though the people of the INDIA bloc claim that they will remove CAA, “no one can do it”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi challenged the INDIA Alliance on Thursday, asserting that the Opposition bloc would never succeed in erasing the 'Citizenship (Amendment) Act' (CAA) from the country's framework.

Addressing a public rally in Uttar Pradesh's Lalganj ahead of Phase 5 of the Lok Sabha elections, Modi asked, "Koi maai ka laal paida hua hai jo CAA ko khatam kar sakta hai? ("Has anyone been born from a mother who can repeal the CAA?"

"Nobody can remove the CAA. Modi has removed their veil of fake secularism under the garb of which they tried to do vote-bank politics and made Hindus and Muslims fight each other," Modi said.

The prime minister emphasized that even though the people of "the INDIA Alliance" claim that they will remove CAA, "no one can do it".

“Jo bhi taakat ikathi karni hai karlo, mai bhi maidan me hun, tum bhi maidan me ho...aap CAA nahi mita paoge (gather all the strength you want, I am here, you are also here. You won't be able to repeal CAA)," Modi challenged INDIA bloc leaders.

He accused parties such as the Samajwadi Party and the Congress of spreading lies about the CAA.

"They tried their best to burn the country, including UP, in riots. Even today, people of this INDI alliance say that Modi has brought the CAA, and the day he goes, the CAA will also be removed. I must tell you that nobody can remove CAA," Modi reiterated.

The Prime Minister went on to say that "these (Congress) people climb the stairs of power taking the name of Mahatma Gandhi, but they don't remember the words of Mahatma Gandhi."

"Mahatma Gandhi had himself ensured these people (minorities living in neighbouring countries) that they can come to India whenever they want," PM Modi said.

He added, "In the last 70 years, thousands of families took asylum in India to safeguard their culture and religion. However, the Congress never bothered to think about them because they were not Congress' vote bank."

PM Modi's statement came after the first set of citizenship certificates under the CAA was issued to 14 people.

Polling in Lalganj and Azamgarh will be held in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha election on May 25.

