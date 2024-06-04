Explore
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 vote counting live updates on Krishnanagar, Tamluk, Medinipur, Basirhat and Diamond Harbour seats in Bengal
LIVE UPDATES

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 vote counting live updates on Krishnanagar, Tamluk, Medinipur, Basirhat and Diamond Harbour seats in Bengal

1 min read . Updated: 04 Jun 2024, 08:00 AM IST
HT News Desk

Live updates on Lok Sabha elections 2024 vote counting for Krishnanagar, Tamluk, Medinipur, Basirhat and Diamond Harbour seats in Bengal. Every hour we will update the trend of votes counted in these seats.

Constituency Election 2024 Result LIVE: Counting of votes for Krishnanagar, Tamluk, Medinipur, Basirhat and Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha seats in Bengal would begin at 8 AM. Early trends would begin to emerge by 10 AM.

04 Jun 2024, 08:00:16 AM IST

Lok Sabha election result update at 8:00 am

Counting for all seats of Krishnanagar, Tamluk, Medinipur, Basirhat and Diamond Harbour has begun. Results to soon start trickling in. Stay up to date with Hindustan Times for fastesd and most accurate results for all constituencies.

04 Jun 2024, 07:00:41 AM IST

Lok Sabha election result update at 7:00 am

Counting for all seats of Krishnanagar, Tamluk, Medinipur, Basirhat and Diamond Harbour to begin to begin at 8 AM. Follow along for real-time updates and expert commentary as the fate of these constituencies is decided.

