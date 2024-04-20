'Little room for further gains': Bernstein report as NDA eyes over 400 seats in Lok Sabha elections 2024
The BJP has almost 99 per cent of seats in eight crucial states – Gujarat, Rajasthan, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, and Haryana
As the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) eyes to secure over 400 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, a report released on Saturday pointed that the ruling alliance has only a little room for gains more than it secured on 2019.
