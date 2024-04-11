With just few days left for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024 to begin, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on 11 April took another Adani jibe at BJP leader and PM Narendra Modi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Addressing a political rally in Rajasthan's Jodhpur, Rahul asked PM Modi what relation he has with Adani!

"PM Modi gave all the benefits to one person. I spoke about it in the Parliament. They took away my membership. The Supreme Court made me the MP again. I had only asked why Adani was visible in every industry... I asked PM Modi what relation he has with Adani. They cancelled my membership and took my house. They think I can be silenced if they take my home. I handed over the keys and said that I do not want your house, I have crores of houses in India. I live in the hearts of crores of people...," news agency ANI quoted him as saying. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Apart from this, the Congress leader accused the BJP government of never talking about unemployment and inflation. “Two biggest issues in the country right now are unemployment and inflation. They (BJP) don't talk about unemployment or inflation. Their work is to divert your attention. They don't want the issues of backward classes, farmers and the poor to be shown on national and regional media. You will see Narendra Modi's face in the media 24 hours a day. The job of the media is to raise the voice of the public, but their billionaire owners will not let them do so."

He also alleged that the bank accounts of the Congress have been frozen, while also accusing the BJP of taking money from big industrialists through electoral bonds. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Corruption has increased tremendously in the last 5 years of Modi government. According to the survey, 55 percent of people believe that corruption has increased rapidly in the last 5 years. 25 percent of people believe that the Modi government is responsible for increasing corruption. The public is not saying this without any reason. Modi government has committed big scams like the Electoral Bond, PMCares Fund, Adani mega scam. Besides, corrupt people across the country are getting a clean chit from 'Modi's washing machine'. Modi government is a corrupt government. This corruption is happening under the supervision of PM Modi," claims Rahul Gandhi.

Rajasthan will go to the polls in two phases, on April 19 and April 26. Polling for 12 Lok Sabha seats will be held in the first phase on April 19, while the remaining 13 seats will be polled in the second phase on April 26.

With agency inputs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

