Who is the richest candidate set to contest the Delhi Lok Sabha Elections 2024? How much he owns and how much owes? Check details here.

Raaj Kumar Anand, a minister in Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led government in Delhi who joined the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on May 5, is the richest candidate in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The BSP leader and his family have movable and immovable assets worth ₹83.5 crore. He alone owns movable and immovable assets worth ₹17.8 crore, while his wife, Veena Anand, owns assets worth ₹64.7 crore.

Anand is a BSP candidate from the New Delhi seat in the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. He will contest this year's poll against AAP's Somnath Bharti and Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Bansuri Swaraj. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here are key takeaways from Delhi's richest candidate Anand's affidavit submitted to the Elections Commission for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Anand's total income drops in 5 years As per his affidavit, Anand's total income dropped by around ₹16 lakh in the last five years. In the financial year 2018-19, Anand declared a total income of ₹51,41,721. However, in the 2022-23 FY, his income plunged to ₹35,33,430. In the last year, Anand's declared income was the highest in FY 2021-22 at ₹62,55,310.

Criminal cases against Anand There are two pending criminal cases against Raaj Kumar Anand. He has been accused of being involved in a "petty quarrel in the party in a banquet hall". The other case against him is related to the "custom duty evasion on imports and misdeclaration of thickness and value of the goods imported".

Charges have been framed against him under Sections 325/323/427/34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in "petty quarrel" case. He has been under Sections 132, 135 (10 A), 135 (IB), punishable under sections 132, 135 (11A), 135 (11B) of the Customs Act 1962.

Anand declared in the affidavit that he has not been convicted of any criminal charges. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Movable assets Anand and his family collectively own movable assets worth ₹46 crore (exactly ₹46,04,50,650). While he owns movable assets worth ₹10,87,84,067 (10 crore), his wife Veena Anand owns more than him -- ₹34,25,15,197 (34 crore) -- and their children own assets worth ₹91,51,386.

According to the affidavit, Anand has shared in Rajashan Springs Private Limited, baba Leathers Impex Pvt Ltd, Devbhoomi Realtors Pvt Ltd, Effective Exim Pvt Ltd and RND Polycoaster (India) Ltd.

He owns a Tata Neson Car, purchased at ₹15,31,895, and his wife owns a Toyota Inova High Cross car, bought at ₹36,46,479. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Immovable assets Anand and his family together have immovable assets worth ₹37 crore ( ₹37,52,75,000 to be exact). While he owns immovable assets worth ₹7 crore, his wife owns immovable assets worth ₹30.5 crore.

Liabilities/loans Anand has a total liability of ₹9 crore ( ₹9,56,79,508 to be exact). This is the total amount of loans from banks, financial institutions and other sources. Meanwhile his wife has a liability worth ₹25 crore ( ₹25,96,58,325). A separate liability, mentioned under the sections HUF Raj Kumar and Sons, is worth ₹1,80,000. So, the total liability of Anand and his family amounts to ₹35 crore ( ₹35,55,17,833).

The Lok Sabha Elections for six seats in Delhi will take place on May 25. The results will be declared on June 4. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

