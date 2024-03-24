Lok Sabha 2024: Former Congress MP Naveen Jindal fielded from Kurukshetra soon after joining BJP
The BJP released it's fifth list for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections on Sunday, fielding Naveen Jindal from Kurukshetra. The announcement was made almost immediately after the former Congress MP quit to join the saffron party. Jindal had previously represented the Kurukshetra constituency in the Lok Sabha from 2004 to 2014. However he lost the subsequent poll to BJP candidate Raj Kumar Saini.