The BJP released it's fifth list for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections on Sunday, fielding Naveen Jindal from Kurukshetra. The announcement was made almost immediately after the former Congress MP quit to join the saffron party. Jindal had previously represented the Kurukshetra constituency in the Lok Sabha from 2004 to 2014. However he lost the subsequent poll to BJP candidate Raj Kumar Saini. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Chairman of Jindal Steel and Power severed ties with the Congress on Sunday evening after more than 20 years. He joined the BJP in New Delhi mere moments after announcing his resignation via social media.

“Today is a very important day of my life. I am proud that I joined the BJP today and I will be able to serve the nation under the leadership of PM Modi. I want to contribute to the 'Viksit Bharat' dream of PM Modi," he had said after joining the party. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

BJP released its fifth list of candidates for the Lok Sabha elections on Sunday evening — including actors Kangana Ranaut and actor Arun Govil. Polling for Lok Sabha elections will be conducted in seven phases, from April 19 to June 1. The counting of votes will be taken up on June 4.

