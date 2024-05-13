Active Stocks
Mon May 13 2024 15:59:51
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 959.55 -8.34%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 163.85 0.92%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 808.85 -1.16%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,455.80 1.27%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,127.55 0.97%
Business News/ Elections / 'Kashi is special': PM Modi holds mega roadshow in Varanasi amid sea of crowd, showering petals | Watch
BackBack

'Kashi is special': PM Modi holds mega roadshow in Varanasi amid sea of crowd, showering petals | Watch

Akriti Anand

PM Modi in Varanasi: A sea of crowd was seen at the roadshow of the Prime Minister on Monday. The roadshow was held in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, where Lok Sabha elections will take place in the seventh phase on June 1.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during a road show for Lok Sabha elections, in Varanasi, Monday, May 13, 2024. (PTI)Premium
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during a road show for Lok Sabha elections, in Varanasi, Monday, May 13, 2024. (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a grand roadshow in his constituency, Varanasi, on Monday. He was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Thousands gathered to greet PM Modi. Many showered petals while others waved their hands in the hope that the Prime Minister would wave back with equal zeal.

A sea of crowd was seen at the roadshow in the holy city of Varanasi on Monday evening. The live-telecast on PM Narendra Modi's social media handle showed him holding a replica of lotus – the symbol of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The Prime Minister was seen waving at the huge crowd at continuous intervals.

PM Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath wave to the supporters during a roadshow for the Lok Sabha elections, in Varanasi on Monday.
View Full Image
PM Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath wave to the supporters during a roadshow for the Lok Sabha elections, in Varanasi on Monday. (ANI)

Meanwhile, hundreds of supporters showered PM Modi's roadshow with rose petals. Big flags of the BJP were also seen at the grand event on Monday.

The streets of Varanasi, from where PM Modi's roadshow passed, were lit up with fairy lights. Even several houses were decorated in the wake of PM Modi's roadshow.

Source: Reuters
View Full Image
Source: Reuters

People stood on the terrace of their buildings to watch the mega roadshow. Many people who participated held posters reading “Modi parivar [Modi's family]".

Source: ANI
View Full Image
Source: ANI

'Kashi is special'

Posting the link to the live telecast on X, PM Modi said, "Kashi is special... The warmth and affection of the people here is unbelievable!🙏"

The Prime Minister is seeking a term in the Lok Sabha from the Varanasi constituency in Uttar Pradesh. He will contest the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 from Varanasi against Congress' Ajay Rai, Bahujan Samaj Party's (BSP) Athar Jamal Lari, Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha (ABHM) candidate Kinnar Mahamandaleshwar Himangi Sakhi and Comedian Shyam Rangeela.

The Lok Sabha elections in Varanasi will take place in the seventh phase on June 1.

Earlier in March this year, PM Modi visited Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath temple. In February, he inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for multiple development projects worth more than 13,000 crore in Uttar Pradesh's one of the holy cities.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 13 May 2024, 08:40 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue