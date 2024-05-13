'Kashi is special': PM Modi holds mega roadshow in Varanasi amid sea of crowd, showering petals | Watch
PM Modi in Varanasi: A sea of crowd was seen at the roadshow of the Prime Minister on Monday. The roadshow was held in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, where Lok Sabha elections will take place in the seventh phase on June 1.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a grand roadshow in his constituency, Varanasi, on Monday. He was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Thousands gathered to greet PM Modi. Many showered petals while others waved their hands in the hope that the Prime Minister would wave back with equal zeal.