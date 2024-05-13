PM Modi in Varanasi: A sea of crowd was seen at the roadshow of the Prime Minister on Monday. The roadshow was held in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, where Lok Sabha elections will take place in the seventh phase on June 1.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a grand roadshow in his constituency, Varanasi, on Monday. He was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Thousands gathered to greet PM Modi. Many showered petals while others waved their hands in the hope that the Prime Minister would wave back with equal zeal.

A sea of crowd was seen at the roadshow in the holy city of Varanasi on Monday evening. The live-telecast on PM Narendra Modi's social media handle showed him holding a replica of lotus – the symbol of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The Prime Minister was seen waving at the huge crowd at continuous intervals.

PM Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath wave to the supporters during a roadshow for the Lok Sabha elections, in Varanasi on Monday.

Meanwhile, hundreds of supporters showered PM Modi's roadshow with rose petals. Big flags of the BJP were also seen at the grand event on Monday.

The streets of Varanasi, from where PM Modi's roadshow passed, were lit up with fairy lights. Even several houses were decorated in the wake of PM Modi's roadshow.

Source: Reuters

People stood on the terrace of their buildings to watch the mega roadshow. Many people who participated held posters reading “Modi parivar [Modi's family]".

Source: ANI

'Kashi is special' Posting the link to the live telecast on X, PM Modi said, "Kashi is special... The warmth and affection of the people here is unbelievable!🙏"

The Lok Sabha elections in Varanasi will take place in the seventh phase on June 1.

Earlier in March this year, PM Modi visited Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath temple. In February, he inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for multiple development projects worth more than ₹13,000 crore in Uttar Pradesh's one of the holy cities.

