Voting for the seven and last phases of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will take place on Saturday, June 1. The elections will be held in 57 parliamentary constituencies across eight states and Union Territories. Along with Lok Sabha polls, elections will also be held for 42 assembly constituencies in Odisha. The counting of votes will be done on June 4.

What are the vote timings? Which states will go to polls in Phase? How many candidates are there? How to check name in voter list? What to do if you don't have voter ID card? Here's all you need to know about Phase 7 Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

1. Vote timings: Voting for Phase 7 Lok Sabha Election will begin at 7 a.m. on June 1, while the polling station closure timings may differ constituency-wise.

2. States voting on June 1: The eight states where voting will be held are: Bihar (8 Lok Sabha seats), Chandigarh (1), Himachal Pradesh (all 4 seats), Jharkhand (3 seats), Odisha (six seats), Punjab (all 13 seats), Uttar Pradesh (13 seats) and West Bengal (9 seats). Check full list here

3. Assembly elections: Polling for the remaining 42 seats in the Odisha state Legislative Assembly will also take place simultaneously. Of these 42 seats, 27 are for the general category, six for the Scheduled Tribe and nine for Scheduled Caste.

4. How many voters are eligible to vote on June 1? Over 10.06 crore electors, including 5.24 crore men, 4.82 crore women, and 3,574 third-gender voters, are eligible to vote in Lok Sabha Phase 7 elections 2024.

5. Candidates: As many as 904 candidates will contest in the Phase 7 voting on June 1. Some of the key candidates are: Prime Minister Narendra, BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut, Ravi Kishan and Anurag Thakur, Congress Vikramaditya Singh, RJD leader Misa Bharti, TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee

6. How to find your polling station: Voters can check their polling station details, and poll date through this link https://electoralsearch.eci.gov.in/



Check here for more details: How to locate your polling booth online using mobile phone number

7. What if you don't have a voter ID card? The Election Commission provided 12 alternative documents other than a voter ID card (EPIC) for identity verification at polling stations. If a voter is registered in the electoral roll, voting can be done by showing any of these documents. Link to ECI order for alternative identification documents: https://tinyurl.com/43thfhm9

8. How to check name in voter list?: All voters can check the electoral rolls to ensure their names are listed as an eligible voter in their constituency. This can be done by visiting the Election Commission of India (ECI) website. Keep your EPIC no or Voter ID number handy before going to the EC website. Here's the process one can follow to check their name in the electoral list.

9. How to know if your candidate has any criminal record?: Voters can find details about candidates on Voter Helpline app and KYC app. Tap here to check Step-by-step guide

