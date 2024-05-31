Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Voters' guide to Phase 7 — check vote timings, polling stations, candidates
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Voting for Phase 7 will be held on June 1. What are the vote timings? Which are the states that go to polls in Phase 7? How many candidates are there? How do you check your name on the voter list? Here's all you need to know about Lok Sabha elections Phase 7.
Voting for the seven and last phases of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will take place on Saturday, June 1. The elections will be held in 57 parliamentary constituencies across eight states and Union Territories. Along with Lok Sabha polls, elections will also be held for 42 assembly constituencies in Odisha. The counting of votes will be done on June 4.