Active Stocks
Thu May 02 2024 15:46:32
  1. Kotak Mahindra Bank share price
  2. 1,575.80 -2.95%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 167.35 1.45%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 313.45 3.91%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 369.35 1.72%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,027.95 1.99%
Business News/ Elections / Lok Sabha election 2024: BJP drops Brij Bhushan Singh, fields his son Karan Bhushan Singh from Kaiserganj
BackBack

Lok Sabha election 2024: BJP drops Brij Bhushan Singh, fields his son Karan Bhushan Singh from Kaiserganj

Livemint

BJP names Karan Bhushan Singh as Lok Sabha candidate for Kaiserganj seat. He replaces his father and current MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh who is facing criminal charges.

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, Ex-WFI chief leaves the Rouse Avenue Court after appearing in an alleged sexual harassment case at DDU Marg in New Delhi (Photo: Sanchit Khanna/Hindustan Times)Premium
Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, Ex-WFI chief leaves the Rouse Avenue Court after appearing in an alleged sexual harassment case at DDU Marg in New Delhi (Photo: Sanchit Khanna/Hindustan Times)

The BJP named Karan Bhushan Singh as its Lok Sabha candidate for the Kaiserganj seat on Thursday — dropping his father Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Speculative reports had earlier broached the possibility of a family member taking over the UP seat while Brij Bhushan insisted that there was a 99.9% chance he would contest again. The incumbent lawmaker is currently facing facing criminal charges of sexually harassing women wrestlers. 

“I am not a candidate right now. But the BJP has no contest on the Kaiserganj Lok Sabha seat. Last time, victory was won by more than 2 lakh votes; this time, the workers have given a slogan of 5 lakh votes. If God has decided this, what can I do? But I am a strong contender, so I will contest 99.9 per cent, 0.1 per cent would remain," the former Wrestling Federation of India chief said in late April. 

Kaiserganj Lok Sabha seat will vote on May 20 in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha election. The latest list of candidates also saw Dinesh Pratap Singh nominated from the Gandhi family bastion of Rae Bareli.

ALSO READ: BJP declares Dinesh Pratap Singh as Raebareli candidate for Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Who is he?

(With inputs from agencies)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 02 May 2024, 04:52 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue