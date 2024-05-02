Lok Sabha election 2024: BJP drops Brij Bhushan Singh, fields his son Karan Bhushan Singh from Kaiserganj
BJP names Karan Bhushan Singh as Lok Sabha candidate for Kaiserganj seat. He replaces his father and current MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh who is facing criminal charges.
The BJP named Karan Bhushan Singh as its Lok Sabha candidate for the Kaiserganj seat on Thursday — dropping his father Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Speculative reports had earlier broached the possibility of a family member taking over the UP seat while Brij Bhushan insisted that there was a 99.9% chance he would contest again. The incumbent lawmaker is currently facing facing criminal charges of sexually harassing women wrestlers.