BJP names Karan Bhushan Singh as Lok Sabha candidate for Kaiserganj seat. He replaces his father and current MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh who is facing criminal charges.

The BJP named Karan Bhushan Singh as its Lok Sabha candidate for the Kaiserganj seat on Thursday — dropping his father Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Speculative reports had earlier broached the possibility of a family member taking over the UP seat while Brij Bhushan insisted that there was a 99.9% chance he would contest again. The incumbent lawmaker is currently facing facing criminal charges of sexually harassing women wrestlers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“I am not a candidate right now. But the BJP has no contest on the Kaiserganj Lok Sabha seat. Last time, victory was won by more than 2 lakh votes; this time, the workers have given a slogan of 5 lakh votes. If God has decided this, what can I do? But I am a strong contender, so I will contest 99.9 per cent, 0.1 per cent would remain," the former Wrestling Federation of India chief said in late April.

Kaiserganj Lok Sabha seat will vote on May 20 in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha election. The latest list of candidates also saw Dinesh Pratap Singh nominated from the Gandhi family bastion of Rae Bareli. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

