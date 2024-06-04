Lok Sabha Election: BJP leading in India’s metros, set to increase vote share
Summary
- Lok Sabha election results: The Bharatiya Janata Party has seen a significant rise in vote shares in 30 constituencies across Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru. The vote share was 44% as per latest trends, up from 39% in 2019.
India’s urban centres, seen as hubs of progress, often appear to take on a prime role in shaping the political discourse. Voting numbers at around 10.45 am in 30 select constituencies across six metro cities show that Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has increased its vote share to 44.4% in the current Lok Sabha election, from nearly 39% in the 2019 election and 32% in 2014.