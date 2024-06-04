The biggest metro cities have grappled with declining voter turnouts, particularly this year. Kolkata saw the biggest drop in voter turnout this year, when it fell nearly 4.7 percentage points since 2019, provisional data show. This was followed by Chennai, where the voter turnout fell to 56% from 59.7%. The voter turnout in Delhi dropped from 60.5% to 58.7%. Hyderabad was the only metro to witness a rise in voter participation, increasing from 47.4% to 49.7%.