Business News/ Elections / Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP leading in India’s metro cities, set to increase vote share

Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP leading in India’s metro cities, set to increase vote share

Niti Kiran

  • Lok Sabha election results: The Bharatiya Janata Party has seen a significant rise in vote shares in 30 constituencies across Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru. The vote share was 44% as per latest trends, up from 39% in 2019.

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Policemen stand guard outside a counting centre in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, June 4, 2024. India's marathon election enters its final phase on Tuesday with the counting of more than 640 million votes. (Photo: AP)

India’s urban centres, seen as hubs of progress, often appear to take on a prime role in shaping the political discourse. Voting numbers at around 10.45 am in 30 select constituencies across six metro cities show that Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has increased its vote share to 44.4% in the current Lok Sabha election, from nearly 39% in the 2019 election and 32% in 2014.

Congress' vote share in these constituencies has also increased, from 17.8% in the previous national election to nearly 21% as of the latest data. Its vote share had declined from 26% in the 2009 election to 15% in 2014.

Congress’ vote share in these constituencies has also increased, from 17.8% in the previous national election to nearly 21% as of the latest data. Its vote share had declined from 26% in the 2009 election to 15% in 2014.



More Here | Lok Sabha election 2024: Modi leading in Varanasi with 55% votes

The analysis is based on constituencies in six of India’s largest cities—Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru—which accounted for nearly 6.2% of all registered electors in the just-concluded Lok Sabha election.

The ‘none of the above’ option, which was introduced in a Lok Sabha election for the first time in 2014, has not found too many takers in these cities, getting just 0.7% vote share in 2024 compared to 1% in 2019 and 0.9% in 2014.

The biggest metro cities have grappled with declining voter turnouts, particularly this year. Kolkata saw the biggest drop in voter turnout this year, when it fell nearly 4.7 percentage points since 2019, provisional data show. This was followed by Chennai, where the voter turnout fell to 56% from 59.7%. The voter turnout in Delhi dropped from 60.5% to 58.7%. Hyderabad was the only metro to witness a rise in voter participation, increasing from 47.4% to 49.7%.

Also This: How Election Commission orchestrated the ‘big fat Indian wedding’

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Niti Kiran

Niti Kiran is a Senior Assistant Editor at Mint with over 10 years of experience in corporate and market research. She has an eye for detail and enjoys digging deep into data to cull interesting trends. Data research is Niti's forte and constantly fascinates her.
