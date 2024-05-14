Lok Sabha Election 2024: Comedian Shyam Rangeela alleges obstruction in filing nomination against PM Modi from Varanasi
Rangeela, popular for his mimicry videos of political figures including PM Modi, expresses frustration over the nomination process in multiple social media posts since Friday.
