Voting for Phase 6 of the Lok Sabha Elections will be held in 58 constituencies across eight states and union territories on Saturday, May 25. The voting will begin at 7 a.m. and end at 6 p.m. The results will be declared on June 4.

The states and union territories voting in Phase 6 of the Lok Sabha elections include Bihar (8 seats), Haryana (all 10 seats), Jammu and Kashmir (one seat), Jharkhand (4 seats), Delhi (all 7 seats), Odisha (6 seats), Uttar Pradesh (14 seats) and West Bengal (8 seats).

ALSO READ: Lok Sabha elections: How to cast vote without voter ID card

Polling in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag-Rajouri, adjourned in Phase 3, will also be held during Phase 6 of the Lok Sabha elections.

As many as 889 candidates are in the fray from these 58 Lok Sabha constituencies.

ALSO READ: Lok Sabha polls: How to check name in voter list - follow these steps

Here's full list of constituencies voting in Phase 6 on May 25:

1. Bihar (8 seats)

1. Valmiki Nagar GEN

2. Paschim Champaran GEN

3. Purvi Champaran GEN

4. Sheohar GEN

5. Vaishali GEN

6. Gopalganj SC

7. Siwan GEN

8. Maharajganj

2. Haryana (10 seats)

1. Ambala SC

2. Kurukshetra

3. Sirsa SC

4. Hisar GEN

5. Karnal GEN

6. Sonipat GEN

7. Rohtak GEN

8. Bhiwani-Mahendragarh GEN

9. Gurgaon GEN

10. Faridabad

3. Jammu and Kashmir (one seat)

1. Anantnag-Rajouri

4. Jharkhand (4 seats)

1. Giridih

2. Ranchi

3. Jamshedpur

4. Dhanbad

5. Delhi (all 7 seats)

1. Chandni Chowk GEN

2. North East Delhi GEN

3. East Delhi GEN

4. New Delhi GEN

5. North West Delhi SC

6. West Delhi GEN

7. South Delhi

ALSO READ: Voting in Delhi amid red alert for heatwave on May 25

6. Odisha (6 seats)

1. Sambalpur

2. Keonjhar

3. Dhenkanal

4. Puri

5. Bhubaneswar

6. Cuttack

7. Uttar Pradesh (14 seats)

1. Sultanpur GEN

2. Pratapgarh GEN

3. Phulpur GEN

4. Allahabad GEN

5. Ambedkar Nagar GEN

6. Domariyaganj

7. Sant Kabir Nagar GEN

8. Lalganj SC

9. Azamgarh GEN

10. Jaunpur GEN

11. Machhlishahr SC

12. Bhadohi GEN

13. Shrawasti

14. Basti

8. West Bengal (8 seats)

1. Tamluk GEN

2. Kanthi GEN

3. Ghatal GEN

4. Jhargram ST

5. Medinipur GEN

6.Purulia GEN

7. Bankura GEN

8. Bishnupur

The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 are being held in seven phases. The first five phases were held on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13 and May 20. The sixth phase will be held on May 25 and the seventh on June 1. The results will be delcared on June 4.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!