Lok Sabha Election 2024: ‘Congress planning religion-based quota’, PM Modi in Karnataka | Top 8 quotes
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi accuses Congress of emptying Karnataka's treasury, calls them 'ATM'. He emphasizes the need for vision and devotion for development, contrasting it with leisure vacations.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday slammed the Congress-led state government, saying the grand old party has made Karnataka its 'ATM'. Addressing a Lok Sabha election rally in Bagalkote, PM Modi said, “In such a short time, these people have emptied the government treasury…the situation has become so grave that MLAs there aren't getting funds for developmental activities."