Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi accuses Congress of emptying Karnataka's treasury, calls them 'ATM'. He emphasizes the need for vision and devotion for development, contrasting it with leisure vacations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday slammed the Congress-led state government, saying the grand old party has made Karnataka its 'ATM'. Addressing a Lok Sabha election rally in Bagalkote, PM Modi said, “In such a short time, these people have emptied the government treasury…the situation has become so grave that MLAs there aren't getting funds for developmental activities." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Those enjoying leisure vacations can not develop Bharat! To work for the country, one needs to have a vision. To have a vision, one needs to have devotion. When nothing is present, the outcome is zero. But in our (BJP) Modi, the vision and motto, both stand clear," the Prime Minister said.

Here are top 8 quotes from PM Modi's Karnataka speech, 1) "I have been working on social media. In the world, those who have the most followers on social media, Modi is one of the top among them. I have utilised it positively to connect to the society. But those who have lost the elections, these people are making fake videos and using AI they are creating videos in my voice." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

2) "I appeal to you to report such things wherever you see them, they will be taught a lesson. In the Madhya Pradesh elections, such things were run in the voice of Amitabh Bachchan that he had to file a complaint for the same..."

3) “In Karnataka, Congress has started a campaign to change the Constitution and to snatch away the rights of SC/ST and OBCs. Our Constitution does not accept religion-based reservation. But the Karnataka government has given part of OBC reservation to Muslims."

4) "They (Congress) will not settle with this. They had earlier too in their manifesto said about coming out with a law to provide religion-based reservation. There is a similar signal in their manifesto this time." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

5) “I want to make my Dalit, SC/ST and OBC brothers and sisters aware about Congress' intentions. These people on the basis of religion, to keep their vote bank safe, are planning to loot your right which was given by Babasaheb Ambedkar and the Constitution."

6) "So they feel that as SC, ST and OBC are with BJP. To gain the trust of minorities, they want to loot from SC, ST and OBC and give it to minorities. Will you let this happen?"

7) “I want to guarantee today to my Dalit, Adivasi and OBC brothers and sisters. I will not let such intentions of Congress be successful. To protect your rights, your reservation, Modi will go to any extent. I'm assuring you this." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

8) “Congress is protecting terror and fundamentalist mentality to get votes. They say they will get rid of poverty in one go, after being in power for 60 years."

(With inputs from agencies) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!