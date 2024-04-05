Congress pledges to introduce a law recognizing civil unions for LGBTQIA+ couples in their 'Nyay Patra' for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Congress on Friday promised to bring a law on civil unions of LGBTQIA+ couples, the party said in its 'Nyay Patra' for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections scheduled in seven phases beginning on April 19.

“After wide consultation, Congress will bring a law to recognize civil unions between couples belonging to the LGBTQIA+ community," the Congress manifesto read.

The manifesto was unveiled by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress Parliamentary Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi , KC Venugpal, and P. Chidambaram.

In addition, the Congress has also promised the Mahalaxmi Scheme in the poll manifesto which will provide ₹1 lakh per year to the poor in order to alleviate poverty.

The poll manifesto states that the amount will be directly transferred to the bank account of the oldest woman of the household. If the oldest woman of the family is absent, then the amount will be transferred to the oldest member of the family.

Last year, the Supreme Court of India announced the verdict on same-sex marriage in India, saying it cannot make law but only interpret it and it is for Parliament to change the Special Marriage Act.

The petitioners, however, argued that same-sex couples should be granted the same rights as any heterosexual couples the status of spouse in finance and insurance issues; medical, inheritance, and succession decisions.

In November 2023, Nepal officially recorded its inaugural same-sex marriage five months after it was legalized by the Supreme Court. This made Nepal, the first in South Asia to formally recognize and register a same-sex marriage following the Supreme Court's decision.

A 35-year-old trans-woman Maya Gurung and 27-year-old gay man Surendra Pandey legally married at Dordi Rural Municipality in the Lamjung district of Western Nepal.

