Lok Sabha election 2024 date announcement: Bengal to vote in 7 phases; check polling dates in your constituency
In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections in West Bengal, TMC saw a decrease in seats from 30 to 18, while BJP made significant gains, securing 18 seats compared to just two in 2014.
West Bengal will cast its ballots in 7 phases for 2024 Lok Sabha elections starting April 19. The results will be announced on June 4 — ahead of the June 16 deadline for forming a new government, the Election Commission said.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message