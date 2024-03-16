Lok Sabha election 2024: India to get a new government on 4 June

Lok Sabha election 2024: Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar announced the schedule of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 on Saturday in a press conference in New Delhi. The Election Commission of India (ECI) will conduct the Lok Sabha elections 2024 in 7 phases and the results of the same will be announced on June 4. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Date LIVE updates “Total electors encompass 49.7 crore males, 47.1 crore females, and 48,000 transgender voters. Additionally, 1.8 crore first-time voters have been added to the list," CEC Rajiv Kumar announced during the press conference.

Lok Sabha election 2024: Phase-wise details Lok Sabha elections 2024 is scheduled to begin from April 19 with 102 parliamentary constituencies of 21 states in the first phase. The second phase will begin from April 26 and 89 constituencies from 13 states will go to polls in this phase. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

CEC Rajiv Kumar announced that the third phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024 will kick off on May 7, during which 94 parliamentary constituencies will vote in 12 states. Phase four of the general elections will be conducted on May 13 with elections scheduled in 10 states on 96 parliamentary constituencies.

Phase five of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 will be conducted on May 20 on 49 constituencies in 8 states while during the sixth phase, people will vote on 57 parliamentary constituencies across 7 states on May 25. In phase seven of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, 57 parliamentary constituencies will vote on June 1 across 8 states of India.

Election Commission's assurances on Lok Sabha elections 2024 The Chief Election Commissioner assured that the Lok Sabha elections 2024 will be conducted peacefully and the election body will not tolerate any violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). "In the past 11 state polls, we've witnessed peaceful and violence-free elections with minimal need for repolls; moving forward, we aim to enhance this trend," he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

