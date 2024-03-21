Lok Sabha elections 2024: ECI issues transfer orders for non-cadre officers in THESE 4 states
Election Commission of India issues transfer orders for non-cadre officers in leadership positions in Gujarat, Punjab, Odisha, and West Bengal.
Election Commission of India (ECI) on 21 March issued transfer orders for non-cadre officers who are posted at leadership positions as District Magistrate (DM) and Superintendent of Police (SP) in four states namely Gujarat, Punjab, Odisha and West Bengal.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message