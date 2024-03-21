Election Commission of India (ECI) on 21 March issued transfer orders for non-cadre officers who are posted at leadership positions as District Magistrate (DM) and Superintendent of Police (SP) in four states namely Gujarat, Punjab, Odisha and West Bengal.

The officers to be transferred are SPs of Chhota Udaipur and Ahmedabad Rural districts in Gujarat. SSPs of Pathankot, Fazilka, Jalandhar Rural and Malerkotla districts in Punjab. DM of Dhenkanal and SPs of Deogarh and Cuttack Rural in Odisha and DM of Purba Medinipur, Jhargram, Purba Bardhaman and Birbhum districts of West Bengal.

In addition to this, the Commission has also directed for the transfer of SSP Bathinda in Punjab and SP Sonitpur in Assam in view of their kinship or familial association with the elected political representatives. “The officials in these two districts have been transferred as pre-emptive measures to dispel any apprehensions of administration being biased or perceived to be compromised," EC said.

The EC further directed, “Under the directive, all respective state governments have been instructed to promptly transfer non-encadred officers from their current roles as DM and SP/SSP, with immediate effect, and submit a compliance report to the Commission."

Earlier on 18 March, the Election Commission had ordered the removal of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal and additional commissioners and deputy commissioners of the Mumbai civic body. The Maharashtra government had requested the EC to exempt transfers of BMC commissioner Chahal and other officers, citing their crucial role in the upcoming monsoon season. Senior IAS officer Bhushan Gagrani has now been appointed as the new Mumbai municipal commissioner. The EC had also ordered the removal of several top officials in Gujarat, UP, and West Bengal — including Bengal police chief Rajeev Kumar. The poll body also issued orders for the removal of Home Secretaries in Bihar, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. The Secretary of the General Administrative Department in Mizoram and Himachal Pradesh have also been removed.

Meanwhile, India is slated to commence the Lok Sabha Polls 2024 on 19 April. The counting of votes will be held on 4 June.

