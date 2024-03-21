Election Commission of India (ECI) on 21 March issued transfer orders for non-cadre officers who are posted at leadership positions as District Magistrate (DM) and Superintendent of Police (SP) in four states namely Gujarat, Punjab, Odisha and West Bengal. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The officers to be transferred are SPs of Chhota Udaipur and Ahmedabad Rural districts in Gujarat. SSPs of Pathankot, Fazilka, Jalandhar Rural and Malerkotla districts in Punjab. DM of Dhenkanal and SPs of Deogarh and Cuttack Rural in Odisha and DM of Purba Medinipur, Jhargram, Purba Bardhaman and Birbhum districts of West Bengal.

Also Read: Kerala Congress urges Election Commission to change polling date as it coincides with a Friday In addition to this, the Commission has also directed for the transfer of SSP Bathinda in Punjab and SP Sonitpur in Assam in view of their kinship or familial association with the elected political representatives. “The officials in these two districts have been transferred as pre-emptive measures to dispel any apprehensions of administration being biased or perceived to be compromised," EC said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Electoral bonds 2nd list out: Election Commission uploads fresh info on funding to political parties The EC further directed, “Under the directive, all respective state governments have been instructed to promptly transfer non-encadred officers from their current roles as DM and SP/SSP, with immediate effect, and submit a compliance report to the Commission."

Meanwhile, India is slated to commence the Lok Sabha Polls 2024 on 19 April. The counting of votes will be held on 4 June. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

