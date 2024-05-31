'Unequivocal confirmation...': BJP reacts to Congress not participating in Lok Sabha exit poll debates
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda has attacked Congress party for not participating in exit-polls debate. Congress has said that they will happily take part in debates from June 4 onwards.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday reacted to the Congress party's decision to not take part in the Lok Sabha elections 2024 exit polls debates, and termed it as confirmation of conceding elections.