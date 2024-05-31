The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday reacted to the Congress party's decision to not take part in the Lok Sabha elections 2024 exit polls debates, and termed it as confirmation of conceding elections.

“Congress’ decision not to participate in the Lok Sabha exit poll debates is an unequivocal confirmation that it has conceded elections," said BJP chief JP Nadda.

He also alleged that Congress has no complaints about either EVMs or the poll process when it wins but whines endlessly when it expects a rout.

“By deciding to boycott the Exit Poll exercise, they are bringing in question exercise carried out by several professional agencies, who have worked with thousands of associates to bring what people may have voted for," said Nadda in a post on X.

“Instead of focusing on winning the election, Congress repeatedly approached the Supreme Court, making outrageous demands, in order to mutilate our well established electoral process," said Nadda.

Nadda alleged that not just the Congress but its extended ecosystem, who are inimical India’s interest, too comes together to create cacophony and makes all attempts to undermine people’s faith in our institutions and process.

What Amit Shah said

Congress has been in denial mode for so long. The whole election they kept campaigning that they are going to get the majority but they know the situation. In the coming exit polls, it will be their massive defeat so they can't face the media. Therefore, they are boycotting the entire exit poll exercise

Congress on not participating in debates

Earlier in the day, in a post on X, Congress leader Pawan Khera said that the Indian National Congress will not participate in the debates on #ExitPolls.

Stating that voters have cast their votes and their verdict has been secured, Khera added, "The results will be out on 4th June. Prior to that, we do not see any reason to indulge in speculation and slugfest for TRP.

“We will happily partake in debates from 4th June onwards," said the Congress leader, stating, “The purpose of any debate should be to inform the people."

Akhilesh Yadav's appeal

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has appealed to the party workers, office bearers and candidates to remain vigilant and "not get misled by BJP's exit polls.

Exit Polls

From 6pm onwards on June 1, when the voting for the last phase of the Lok Sabha election will get over, several media organisations will start declaring the results of exit polls.

The counting of votes for Lok Sabha elections will take place on June 4.

The first phase of the seven phase elections were held on April 19 and the last phase on June 1.

