Lok Sabha Election 2024: Liquor shops to remain closed in Noida, Greater Noida on polling day
Liquor shops in Noida and Greater Noida to remain closed for 48 hours ahead of Lok Sabha elections in Gautam Buddh Nagar constituency, with strict enforcement by District Excise Officer.
As Gautam Buddh Nagar constituency is all set for voting in the second phase of Lok Sabha elections on April 26, liquor shops across Noida and Greater Noida will remain closed for 48 hours from Wednesday evening, said officials.
