As Gautam Buddh Nagar constituency is all set for voting in the second phase of Lok Sabha elections on April 26, liquor shops across Noida and Greater Noida will remain closed for 48 hours from Wednesday evening, said officials.

The order will be strictly enforced in Gautam Buddh Nagar, said District Excise Officer Subodh Kumar Srivastava, adding that violators will face legal action, including penalty or jail, in compliance with the rules.

Speaking to PTI, Srivastava said, “As per rules, liquor outlets should close down 48 hours ahead of the election. Here, all authorised liquor outlets will remain closed from 6 pm on Wednesday (April 24) to 6 pm, or end of voting time, on Friday (April 26)."

"Excise officials are continuously monitoring the sales of liquor in Noida and Greater Noida in view of the elections and inspecting all complaints of irregularities to ensure timely action," the officer said.

He added that during the period of closure, any person found selling liquor illegally would face strict legal action including penalty or jail term as per Excise laws.

In Uttar Pradesh, eight Lok Sabha constituencies will go to polls in the second phase of ongoing general elections on April 26. These seats are: Amroha, Meerut, Mathura, Baghpat, Aligarh, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddh Nagar and Bulandshahar.

The Bahujan Samaj Party, the Opposition INDIA alliance, and the ruling NDA bloc are expected to engage in a triangular struggle on Amroha, Meerut, Baghpat, and Gautam Buddh Nagar seats.

On the other hand, Mathura and Ghaziabad will see a full-fledged contest between the BJP and the Congress. In Aligarh and Bulandshahar, the BJP will take on the Samajwadi Party, which is led by Akhilesh Yadav.

(With PTI inputs)

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!