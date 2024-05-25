Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live Phase 6: As many as 58 seats across six states and two Union Territories (UTs) are voting in the sixth and penultimate phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 today, May 25. All 10 seats of Haryana and seven seats of Delhi are polling in this round of voting.

The voting, which begins at 7 am, is also being held on 14 seats of Uttar Pradesh, eight seats each of Bihar and West Bengal, six seats in Odisha, 4 seats in Jharkhand and one seat of Jammu and Kashmir.

The 42 assembly constituencies in Odisha will also go to polls along with the Lok Sabha elections.

About 11.13 crore people are eligible to vote in this phase of polling being held at 1.14 lakh polling stations across 58 seats, the Election Commission of India said. This includes 5.84 crore men, 5.29 crore women and 5120 third gender electors.

There are over 8.93 lakh registered 85+ years old, 23,659 voters above 100 years and 9.58 lakh PwD voters for Phase 6 who have been provided the option to vote from the comfort of their homes, the commission said.

As many as 11.4 lakh polling officials have been deployed for poll duty, the poll panel said.

Overall, 889 candidates are in the fray in this phase, Election Commission of India said.

The key candidates in the fray today include Bhartiya Janata Party leaders (BJP) leaders Dharmendra Pradhan (Sambalpur), Manoj Tiwari (North East Delhi), Maneka Gandhi (Sultanpur), Abhijit Gangopadhyay (Tamluk), Naveen Jindal (Kurukshetra) and Manohar Lal Khattar (Karnal), to name a few. The Congress party's prominent candidates in the fray today are Kanhaiya Kumar (North East Delhi) and Raj Babbar (Gurgaon). PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti is contesting from Anantnag-Rajouri seat in Jammu and Kashmir.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, among the 58 seats polling today in the sixth phase, the BJP alone had won 40 . And the Congress could not win any of these seats.

The voter turnout in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections held on May 20 was estimated to be 62.15 per cent, which is higher than the polling in the same seats in 2019 when it was 61.82 per cent. The fourth phase of polling held on May 13 recorded a turnout of 69.16 per cent while the third phase held on 7 recorded 65.68 per cent voter turnout. The second phase held on April 26 saw 66.71 per cent turnout and the first phase of polling held on April 19 saw 66.1 turnout, according to the Election Commission of India.

Elections to 486 of the 543 Lok Sabha seats will be over by the end of phase 6 polling today. The remaining 57 seats will vote in the last phase on June 1. The results of seven phases will be declared on June 4.

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), seeking a record third term under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has set a target of winning 400 seats this election. The ruling alliance is challenged by the opposition parties led by the Congress under the banner of the INDIA bloc.