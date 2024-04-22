Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on April 22 address a public meeting in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh as part of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) campaign for Lok Sabha Elections 2024.
While addressing a rally in Banswara, Rajasthan on Sunday, the Prime Minister said the Congress, if voted to power, could distribute the nation’s wealth among ‘infiltrators’ and ‘those who have more children’.
Among other leaders, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda will also address rallies on Monday.
Re-polling is being held at 11 polling stations in the Inner Manipur Lok Sabha constituencies on April 22. This decision was made following a directive from the Election Commission. This decision comes amid reports of violence and electoral malpractices during the initial voting phase, including incidents of firing, voter intimidation, and damage of electronic voting machines.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will visit Siachen on Monday. In another news, the BJP has called for a statewide protest in Karnataka, over the murder of 23-year old college student Neha Hiremath in Hubballi.
Congress president Malikarjun Kharge will be campaigning in Karnataka.
As many as 60 percent of the total electors across 102 parliamentary seats voted in the first phase of elections on April 19. The voting for was held for 102 parliamentary seats across 21 states and Union Territories in the first phase. The second phase of voting will be held on April 26.
Overall, voting for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases. The last phase will be held on June 1. The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which is seeking a record third term under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has set a target of winning 400 seats this election. The ruling alliance is challenged by the opposition parties led by the Congress under the banner of INDIA bloc.
The counting of votes for all seven phases of Lok Sabha Elections will take place on June 4. Get all the Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live Updates with LiveMint.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live: NDA's lone Muslim MP Mehboob Ali Kaiser joins RJD
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live: Choudhary Mehboob Ali Kaiser, the only Muslim MP from BJP-led NDA in Bihar, has joined Lalu Prasad's RJD. The two-time Khagaria MP's switch ahead of the second phase of elections on April 26 comes after LJP's Chirag Paswan faction denied him a ticket this time.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live: Repolling underway at 11 polling stations in Manipur
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live: PM Modi diverting attention by ‘hate speech', says Congress
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live: Congress party has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of diverting people's attention by indulging in ‘hate speech’ as a well thought-out ploy during elections. Party president Malikarjun Kharge termed PM Modi's Sunday remarks as ‘hate speech’ and said the party may approach the Election Commission with a complaint. While addressing a rally in Banswara, Rajasthan on Sunday, the Prime Minister said the Congress, if voted to power, could distribute the nation’s wealth among ‘infiltrators’ and ‘those who have more children’.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live: PM Modi to address a rally in Aligarh
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a poll rally in Aligarh. The PM is kicked off the campaign drive in Western Uttar Pradesh with rallies and road shows beginning April 19, when voting begins in 102 parliamentary constituencies in the first phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024. He addressed a rally in Amroha on Friday
