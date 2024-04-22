LIVE UPDATES

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live Updates: Re-polling underway at 11 booths in Manipur after violence marred Phase 1

1 min read . Updated: 22 Apr 2024, 10:14 AM IST

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live Updates: Re-polling is underway at 11 polling stations in the Inner Manipur Lok Sabha constituencies on April 22.