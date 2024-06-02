Before starting his Lok Sabha election 2024 campaign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with bureaucrats and told them that tough decisions will be made in his third term.

According to a Hindustan Times report, PM Modi had told the top bureaucracy that their homework for the interregnum vacation was to prepare for decisions to be taken in the first 100 days of Modi 3.0.

The exit polls results announced on Saturday have predicted a clear sweep for the BJP-led NDA government, with most of them projecting 350 plus seats. Intrestingly, three exit polls have predicted that the NDA will cross the 400 seat mark.

The report said that key changes will be made in August 2024 after the new Cabinet is in position. Principal Secretary to PM Dr P K Mishra and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval would me perhaps among the first appointments that will be made.

The PMO officials have prepared an agenda for the next 100 days after the swearing in of Modi 3.0 with fine-tuning being done on the basis of the advice of PM Modi, reported Hindustan Times. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who on Saturday concluded his 45-hour-long meditation at the Vivekananda Rock Memorial, is likely to hold a review meeting with PMO officials on Sunday.

On Saturday, after exit polls predicted a majority for the NDA, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he can say with confidence that the people of India have voted in record numbers to reelect the NDA government. "They have seen our track record and the manner in which our work has brought about a qualitative change in the lives of the poor, marginalised and downtrodden." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He also took a swipe at the Opposition INDIA block, saying, the opportunistic INDI Alliance failed to strike a chord with the voters. "They are casteist, communal and corrupt. This alliance, aimed to protect a handful of dynasties, failed to present a futuristic vision for the nation. Through the campaign, they only enhanced their expertise on one thing- Modi bashing. Such regressive politics has been rejected by the people."

