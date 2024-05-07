Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 3 voting: The voter turnout for the Phase three voting of Lok Sabha Polls held on May 7 was approximately 63.23 percent across 93 seats, according to the latest data issued by Election Commission of India. Assam marked the highest voter turnout at 75.30 per cent, followed by Goa at 74.47 per cent , and West Bengal at 73.93 per cent.

Gujarat marked the lowest voter turnout at 57.25 per cent.

Notably, the same 93 seats had polled 67.33% in 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The numbers, updated till 10.00 pm on May 7, confirms speculations that voter turnout has reduced from the last Lok Sabha Elections held in 2019.

In this phase, more than 1300 candidates, including around 120 women, are in the fray. A total of 17.24 crore voters are eligible to cast their franchise in this phase at 1.85 lakh polling stations.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: State-wise voter turnout

Voting percentages for other States participating in the third phase of the Lok Sabha polls as per latest data are-

Assam-- 76.68 per cent

Bihar --57.96 per cent

Chhattisgarh--68.98 per cent

Goa – 74.52 per cent

Gujarat--57.43 per cent

Karnataka--69.50 per cent

Madhya Pradesh--66.01 per cent

Maharashtra-- 60.86 per cent

Uttar Pradesh--57.34 per cent

West Bengal--73.96 per cent

Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu- 65.23 per cent

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key Contestants

Prominent leaders contesting Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 3 included Union Home Minister Amit Shah, former Madhya Pradesh chief ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Digvijaya Singh, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Samajwadi Party leader Dimple Yadav, and NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule, among others.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Result in last General Elections

In the 2019 general election, the BJP won 72 of the 93 seats that go to the polls today.

Voting will not take place for Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat on Tuesday as the Election Commission of India (ECI) has postponed the polling to the sixth phase to be held on May 25. Originally, voting was scheduled to be held on 94 Lok Sabha seats in the third phase.

The Lok Sabha elections are being held across seven phases, from April 19 to June 1. The counting is scheduled for June 4.

