Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 3: Voter turnout recorded at 63.23%, Uttar Pradesh marks lowest
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Phase 3 of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 saw a voter turnout of 63.23%. Assam had the highest turnout at 75.30%, while Uttar Pradesh had the lowest at 57.34%. The voter participation has decreased from 2019 when the same seats had 67.33% turnout.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 3 voting: The voter turnout for the Phase three voting of Lok Sabha Polls held on May 7 was approximately 63.23 percent across 93 seats, according to the latest data issued by Election Commission of India. Assam marked the highest voter turnout at 75.30 per cent, followed by Goa at 74.47 per cent , and West Bengal at 73.93 per cent.