The fate of 695 candidates including some prominent ministers and MPs will be sealed when people from 49 constituencies across six states and two Union territories will vote on May 20. The voting will take place in Maharashtra, Bihar, Jammu & Kashmir, Jharkhand, Ladakh, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

Here's the full list of 49 Lok Sabha constituency voting in Phase 5:

Maharashtra: 13 Lok Sabha constituencies

1. Mumbai North

2. Mumbai North-West

3. Mumbai North-East

4. Mumbai North-Central

5. Mumbai South-Central

6. Mumbai South

7. Thane

8. Kalyan

9. Palghar

10. Dhule

11. Dindori

12. Nashik

13. Bhiwandi

Uttar Pradesh: 14 Lok Sabha constituencies

1. Lucknow

2. Amethi

3. Raebareli

4. Mohanlalganj

5. Jalaun

6. Jhansi

7. Hamirpur

8. Banda

9. Kaushambi

10. Fatehpur

11. Gonda

12. Barabanki

13. Faizabad

14. Kaiserganj

West Bengal: 7 Lok Sabha constituencies

1. Howrah

2. Hooghly

3. Arambagh

4. Bangaon

5. Barrackpur

6. Srerampur

7. Uluberia

Bihar: 5 Lok Sabha constituencies

1. Muzaffarpur

2. Madhubani

3. Hajipur

4. Sitamarhi

5. Saran

Jammu and Kashmir (UT): 1 Lok Sabha constituency

1. Baramulla

Ladakh (UT): 1 Lok Sabha constituency

1. Ladakh

Jharkhand: 3 Lok Sabha constituencies

1. Chatra

2. Kodarma

3. Hazaribagh

Odisha: 5 Lok sabha constituencies

1. Bargarh

2. Sundargarh

3. Bolangir

4. Kandhamal

5. Aska

Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase 5: Key Candidates

1. Rahul Gandhi (Rae Bareli, UP): Rahul Gandhi is Congress candidate from Rae Bareli seat, the Nehru-Gandhi family stronghold vacated by his mother, Sonia Gandhi. Rahul has already contested the Lok Sabha elections from Kerala's Wayanad seat that he won in 2019. Wayanad went to polls in second phase on April 26. BJP had fielded UP minister Dinesh Pratap Singh as its candidate from Raebareli.

2. Smriti Irani (Amethi, UP): Amethi has been a stronghold of the Congress party for decades, until BJP leader Smriti Irani won the Lok Sabha elections in 2019 against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, ending the Gandhi family's stint there. This year, Smriti Irani is pitted against Congress candidate Kishori Lal Sharma, a longtime loyalist of the Gandhi family. This is Irani's third election from Amethi after losing in 2014 to Rahul Gandhi by 1 lakh votes and then winning in 2019 by huge margin of around 55,000 votes. Rahul was was a three-time MP Amethi i.e. 2004 to 2019.

3. Rajnath Singh (Lucknow, UP): Rajnath Singh will face Samajwadi Party candidate Ravidas Mehrotra from this seat. In 2019, Singh had defeated SP's Poonam Shatrughan Sinha with over 6.3 lakh votes whereas in 2014, he had defeated Congress candidate Rita Bahuguna Joshi by a margin of 2,72,749 votes.

4. Karan Bhushan Singh (Kaiserganj, UP): Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's son is fielded from Kaiserganj. BJP had replaced Brij Bhushan who is facing criminal charges of sexually harassing women wrestlers while he was the chief of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI). Presently, Karan is the President of the Uttar Pradesh Wrestling Association and the Chairman of a Cooperative Bank in Gonda district. He was a national player for Double Trap shooting and holds a BBA and Law degree from Ram Manohar Lohia Awadh University in Faizabad. Karan will

5. Rohini Acharya (Saran, Bihar): RJD leader and daughter of the party supremo and former Bihar chief minister, Lalu Prasad is fielded from Saran. She is contesting against BJP's Rajiv Pratap Rudy who recorded resounding wins against Lalu Prasad's kin in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections. In 2014, he defeated former CM Rabri Devi while in 2019 polls, he won against Chandrika Rai, father-in-law of Lalu's son Tej Pratap Yadav.

6. Chirag Paswan (Hajipur, Bihar): National President of Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) Chirag Paswan is another key candidate in Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase 5. He will be contesting against RJD's Chandra Ram. In 2014, the Hajipur was won by late Ramvilas Paswan while in 2019, party's Pashupati Kumar Paras won the seat with over 5 lakh votes.

7. Piyush Goyal (Mumbai North): Union Minister Piyush Goyal is contesting for the first time and is BJP's candidate from Mumbai North. Goyal replaced incumbent Gopal Shetty as BJP's candidate for the constituency. The elections are due on May 20. Goyal is pitted against Congress candidate Bhushan Patil.

8. Arvind Sawant (Mumbai South, Maharashtra): The Maha Vikas Aghadi has picked two-time MP and Shiv Sena UBT leader Arvind Sawant from this seat. In the last two elections, Sawant had successfully won the crucial seat in the past two elections under the Shiv Sena banner. He is fielded against Yamini Jadhav, a leader from the CM Shinde-led Shiv Sena who is currenly the MLA from the Byculla assembly seat.

9. Ujjwal Nikam (Mumbai North-Central): BJP has replaced Poonam Mahajan and instead granted ticket to prominent lawyer Ujjwal Nikam who was the special public prosecutor in Mumbai terror attack and 1993 serial blasts cases. Nikam is pitted against Congress leader Varsha Gaikwad.

10. Omar Abdullah (Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir): National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah is contesting from Baramulla Lok Sabha seat. Abdullah is contesting against Jammu and Kashmir People's Democratic Party candidate Fayaz Ahmad Mir and Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference's Sajjad Gani Lone.

