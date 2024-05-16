Lok Sabha election 2024 Phase 5: Full list of 49 constituencies; key candidates here
The fate of 695 candidates including some prominent ministers and MPs will be sealed when people from 49 constituencies across six states and two Union territories will vote on May 20. The voting will take place in Maharashtra, Bihar, Jammu & Kashmir, Jharkhand, Ladakh, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.