‘200-300 log aise hi gaye…’: Singer Amit Trivedi says he wasn't allowed to vote despite having all valid documents
Popular musician and singer Amit Trivedi shared his experience at the voting booth on Monday and said he was not allowed to vote despite having all the valid documents. In a video published on X, the singer can be seen showing a slip that was given to him by the officials and claims that he was made to wait for more than half an hour before revealing that he couldn't vote.