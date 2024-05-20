Popular musician and singer Amit Trivedi shared his experience at the voting booth on Monday and said he was not allowed to vote despite having all the valid documents. In a video published on X, the singer can be seen showing a slip that was given to him by the officials and claims that he was made to wait for more than half an hour before revealing that he couldn't vote. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 5 Voting Live Updates “Voting is our constitutional right. Today I was denied that right and I feel helpless. Did this happen to anyone else? How.. and why??," Amit Trivedi said in a post on X.

Amit Trivedi didn't reveal his constituency or the voting booth where he went to exercise his mandate. His ordeal comes during the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, during which people from 49 constituencies across 8 states are voting. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The six seats of Maharashtra capital Mumbai are also up for polling today, and this is going to be an interesting contest as, for the first time, two factions of Shiv Sena and NCP are going against each other in the parliamentary elections.

Former Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray addressed a press briefing in Mumbai and raised questions on the conduct of elections. He accused the officials of the Election Commission of delaying the voting process in many centres at the behest of the government. He urged the voters of Mumbai to stay put at polling centres till morning if needed and leave only after exercising the franchise.

Amitabh Bachchan, Shahrukh Khan cast their vote Mumbai Lok Sabha elections 2024 witnessed some major celebrities stepping out of their house to exercise their franchise. Superstar Amitabh Bachchan, Shahrukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar were seen waiting in line to vote in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha election 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"I just want to appeal to all Indians to come out in large numbers and cast their vote and become part of this democracy. It is our responsibility to vote. I appeal to everyone to step out and vote, and don’t waste your vote. I want youth, elderly, women, men and everyone should come out and vote," Aamir Khan said while addressing the reporters.

