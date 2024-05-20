Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 5 Voting Live Updates: Voting is underway in 49 constituencies across six states and two Union territories in phase 5 of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 today, May 20.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged women and young voters to vote in large numbers in his poll day message. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that a storm of change was sweeping the country.
The polling, which begins at 7 am, will take place in Uttar Pradesh (14), Maharashtra (13), West Bengal (7), Bihar (5), Odisha (5), Jharkhand (3), and one seat each in the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.
The fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 will see a contest on several high-profile seats, with many prominent minister and leaders in the fray. After registering a dip in the first three phases of elections, the voting percentage jumped in the fourth phase.
The overall turnout in the four phases of polling so far is 66.95 percent, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI), in a statement on May 16.
The key candidates in the fray include Rahul Gandhi (Rae Bareli, UP), Smriti Irani (Amethi, UP), Rajnath Singh (Lucknow, UP), Karan Bhushan Singh (Kaiserganj, UP, Rohini Acharya (Saran, Bihar), Chirag Paswan (Hajipur, Bihar),Piyush Goyal (Mumbai North), Ujjwal Nikam (Mumbai North-Central) and Omar Abdullah (Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir).
Apart from 49 Lok Sabha seats, 35 assembly constituencies in Odisha are also voting today. Over 8.95 crore voters including 4.69 crore men and 4.26 crore women, and 5,409 third gender electors are eligible to vote in the fifth phase today. There are over 7.81 lakh registered 85+ years old, 24,792 voters above 100 years old, too
Around 9.47 lakh polling officials have been deployed at 94,732 polling stations today.
Among the Lok Sabha seats voting in phase 5 today, the BJP had won 32 seats in 2019 while its allies had won 7 seats. The saffron party bagged a vote share of more than 40 per cent in at least 30 seats.
In 2019, the Congress won just one seat – Raebareli – of the 49 seats. Its allies, including the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC, had won seven seats.
Overall, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won 39 seats, while the INDIA bloc parties won eight seats of the 49 constituencies voting today. The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) won the two remaining seats in 2019.
With voting in 49 seats being held today, the election to more than three-fourths of 543 Lok Sabha seats (428 seats) will be over by the fifth phase of polling. The remaining two phases will be held on May 25 and June 1. Counting votes for all seven Lok Sabha Elections phases will occur on June 4.
The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), seeking a record third term under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has set a target of winning 400 seats this election. The ruling alliance is challenged by the opposition parties led by the Congress under the banner of the INDIA bloc.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 5 Voting Live: UP Dy CM Brijesh Pathak casts vote
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 5 Voting Live: Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Brijesh Pathak shows his inked finger with his family after casting his vote in Lucknow on Monday. Lucknow is among 14 seats of UP polling today.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 5 Voting Live: After Srinagar's highest voter turnout, will Baramulla break the 1996 record in phase 5 polling today?
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 5 Voting Live: In 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, Baramulla saw a voter turnout of 35 per cent as against 14.43 per cent turnout in Srinagar. In 2014 elections, Baramulla recorded 39 per cent turnout as against 25.86 per cent in Srinagar. And in 2009, the Baramulla seat recorded 41 per cent turnout while Srinagar recorded 25.55 per cent turnout in the same year.
Read More: After Srinagar's highest voter turnout, will Baramulla break the 1996 record in phase 5 polling today?
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 5 Voting Live: Storm of change sweeping the country, says Rahul Gandhi
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 5 Voting Live: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Monday that a storm of change was sweeping the country. Gandhi's remark came in his poll day message as 49 seats are voting in the fifth phase across six states and two UTs. Gandhi is also a candidate from Raebareli seat voting today. “It has become clear in the first four phases that the people have stood up to protect the Constitution and democracy and are defeating the BJP. This country, bored with the politics of hatred, is now voting on its issues. Youth for jobs, farmers for MSP and freedom from debt, women for economic independence and security and labourers for fair wages. The people of India are fighting this election together and a storm of change is sweeping across the country. I am appealing to the entire country, including Amethi and Rae Bareli - come out in large numbers and vote for the prosperity of your families, for your own rights, for the progress of India," Gandhi said.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 5 Voting Live: Sonam Gonbo, 85, cast first vote at the Yourtung polling station, Leh.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 5 Voting Live: Polling started at all polling stations in Ladakh parliamentary constituency on Monday. Voters of all ages have started queuing at the Polling Stations for voting, the Election Commission said.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 5 Voting Live: This election has given me the opportunity to meet several people, says Piyush Goyal
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 5 Voting Live: Union Minister Piyush Goyal said on Monday that this election has given him the opportunity to meet several people. “This election has given me the opportunity to meet several people and take their blessings. Being a Mumbaikar, the way people have hosted me is a wonderful feeling...My family members have come from abroad to exercise their right to vote," Goyal said after casting her vote in Mumbai. Goyal is a BJP candidate from Mumbai north.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 5 Voting Live: Union Minister Bhanu Pratap Varma votes
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 5 Voting Live: Union minister Bhanu Pratap Varma is looking for sixth term from Jalaun seat in UP. Varma cast his vote on Monday in the fifth phase. 14 seats of UP, including Jalaun, are voting today.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 5 Voting Live: People vote for justice, says a voter in Baramulla
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 5 Voting Live: A local resident of Baramulla said people are voting for justice and development. 'Previously, the voting was boycotted, but this time, a lot of voters have turned up. The reason is justice and development," the voter Nasir Hameed from Sopore told news agency ANI
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 5 Voting Live: BSP chief Mayawati casts vote
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 5 Voting Live: BSP chief Mayawati cast her vote in Lucknow in fifth phase of Lok Sabha Polls on Monday. 14 seats of Uttar Pradesh, including Lucknow, are voting today.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 5 Voting Live: Lucknow DC casts vote
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 5 Voting Live: Divisional Commissioner of Lucknow, Roshan Jacob cast her vote at Model polling station CSI tower in phase 5 voting on Monday. Lucknow is among 14 seats of UP voting today.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 5 Voting Live: Polling in Mumbai today! Know what's closed, what's open
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 5 Voting Live: Maharashtra is in the spotlight as 13 constituencies, including the significant six seats in Mumbai, are set to vote on Monday in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024.
Read More: Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Polling in Mumbai today! Know what's closed, what's open
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 5 Voting Live: Raebareli, Amethi among 14 UP seats voting in Phase 5 today
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 5 Voting Live: Fourteen Lok Sabha seats of Uttar Pradesh are voting in the phase 5 polling today. These include Lucknow, Mohanlalganj, Amethi, Raebareli, Jalaun, Jhansi, Banda, Hamirpur, Fatehpur, Barabanki, Kaushambi, Faizabad, Kaiserganj and Gonda. UP sends 80 members to Lok Sabha. The BJP won 62 in 2019 elections.
Read More: Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Raebareli, Amethi among 14 UP seats voting in Phase 5 today
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 5 Voting Live: In 2019, BJP had won 32 of 49 seats voting today
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 5 Voting Live: Among the Lok Sabha seats voting in phase 5 today, the BJP had won 32 in 2019 while its allies had won 7 constituencies. The saffron party bagged a vote share of more than 40 per cent in at least 30 seats. In 2019, the Congress won just one seat – Raebareli – of the 49 seats. Its allies, including the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC had won seven seats.
Read More: In 2019, BJP won 32, Congress just 1 of the 49 seats voting in phase 5 today
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 5 Voting Live: Piyush Goyal, Rajnath Singh in fray today
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 5 Voting Live: Union Minister Rajnath Singh and Piyush Goyal are among the 695 candidates who are in the fray in Phase 5 of polling underway across 6 states and 2 UTs today
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 5 Voting Live: I call upon women to vote, says PM Modi
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 5 Voting Live: Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged women and young voters to vote in large numbers in the fifth phase of polling of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 today. “As 49 seats across 8 states and UTs go to the polls today in the 5th phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, urging all those whose constituencies are polling today to vote in record numbers. I specially call upon women voters and young voters to exercise their franchise," the PM said in a post on X.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 5 Voting Live: 35 assembly seats of Odisha also voting today
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 5 Voting Live: Apart from 49 Lok Sabha seats, 35 assembly constituencies in Odisha are also voting today.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 5 Voting Live: 8.95 crore citizens eligible to vote today
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 5 Voting Live: Over 8.95 crore voters including 4.69 crore men and 4.26 crore women, and 5,409 third gender electors are eligible to vote in the fifth phase today. There are over 7.81 lakh registered 85+ years old, 24,792 voters above 100 years old, too
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 5 Voting Live: Amethi, Raebareli, among seats polling today
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 5 Voting Live: The fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 will see a contest on several high-profile seats, with many prominent minister and leaders in the fray. The key candidates in the fray include Rahul Gandhi (Rae Bareli, UP), Smriti Irani (Amethi, UP), Rajnath Singh (Lucknow, UP), Karan Bhushan Singh (Kaiserganj, UP, Rohini Acharya (Saran, Bihar), Chirag Paswan (Hajipur, Bihar),Piyush Goyal (Mumbai North), Ujjwal Nikam (Mumbai North-Central) and Omar Abdullah (Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir).
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 5 Voting Live: Polling in 49 seats across 6 states and 2 UTs begins shortly
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 5 Voting Live: Polling in 49 constituencies across six states and two Union territories in phase 5 of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 is being held today, May 20. The polling, which begins at 7 am, will take place in Uttar Pradesh (14), Maharashtra (13), West Bengal (7), Bihar (5), Odisha (5), Jharkhand (3), and one seat each in the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!