Lok Sabha election 2024: TMC cries foul over 7-phase polls; Congress says 'last chance to save democracy’
Lok Sabha elections 2024: CEC Rajiv Kumar-led Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 on Saturday. The declaration of the polls schedule intensified the political heat with Opposition parties emphasizing that they are prepared for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 but questioned the seven phase elections and called it a last chance to save democracy.