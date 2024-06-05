Lok Sabha Election Result 2024:Many BJP leaders won the Lok Sabha elections with the biggest margin. Check the full list here,

In the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, at least four leaders from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have clinched significant victories, boasting the largest victory margins. Shankar Lalwani, the MP from Indore, secured a resounding win with a staggering margin of over 11.72 lakh votes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Following closely behind are Home Minister Amit Shah, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and BJP Gujarat leader CR Patil, each leading their constituencies by more than seven lakh votes.

CR Patil, a three-term MP from Navsari in Gujarat, surpassed his previous record for the second-highest margin and led by 7,67,000 votes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan led with a margin exceeding 7,96,000 votes, while Home Minister Amit Shah led in Gandhinagar by more than 7,37,000 votes. Congress's Rakibul Hussain was also ahead in Dhubri, Assam, with over 7,36,000 votes.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who contested from Raebareli and Wayanad, secured victories by more than 3,50,000 votes in each seat, surpassing his mother Sonia Gandhi's margin in Raebareli.

In other notable leads, BJP's Hemang Joshi was ahead by over 5,82,000 votes in Vadodara, and Mahesh Sharma led by 5,57,000 in Noida. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Narendra Modi is set to be sworn in as prime minister for a record third term after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured a simple majority in the 543-member Lok Sabha.

However, the election results announced on June 4 revealed that the NDA did not achieve the landslide victory predicted by most exit polls.

According to the Election Commission of India, the NDA secured 295 seats. The opposition INDIA bloc bagged 231 seats, defying all exit poll predictions. A party or coalition must win at least 272 seats to form a government at the Centre. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Jawaharlal Nehru was the only prime minister to have served three terms in office. He held the position for 16 years and 286 days, from 1947 until 1964. Nehru was elected prime minister after the Congress party's victories in the general elections of 1951-52, 1957, and 1962.

