Lok Sabha election 2024 results: Did Narendra Modi's Muslim pitch backfire?
In some Lok Sabha seats, some with significant Muslim populations, PM Modi's approach to polarise the electorate did not reflect in votes as much as he may have anticipated.
In the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a controversial pitch that many interpreted as targeting the Muslim community. During his election campaign in Rajasthan's Banswara, a Lok Sabha seat with a sizeable Muslim population, PM Modi suggested that if the Congress were elected to power, it would distribute the country's wealth among “infiltrators," and those “with more children."