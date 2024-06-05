Lok Sabha elections 2024 Results: June 4 is here, and people across the world have set their eyes on the clock as the biggest democracy is all set to get its new government. The year 2024 is packed with elections across several nations, and India's general election is one of the most crucial ones, as the new government will be formed amid intense geopolitical tensions and wide trade disruptions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India's close neighbours, especially Pakistan and China, will watch the Lok Sabha elections 2024 results closely, as they will have far-reaching impacts on the regional security apparatus. In the last few years, India's stature rose as a leader in South Asia, and New Delhi's close proximity with Washington is the biggest hurdle for China, which is looking to dominate the region with its expansionist policies.

Pakistan and its model of terrorism against India took a severe hit in the past few years due to proactive measures from the Indian defence forces. Their leaders have commented on the Lok Sabha elections 2024 multiple times, drawing a strong rebuke from India's politicians. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India's stand amid two global wars- the Russia-Ukraine war in Europe and the Hamas war in the Middle East, was praised and criticised at the same time. Amid intense geopolitical tensions, the leaders of the warring nations will observe the developments in Indian elections.

LOK SABHA ELECTION 2024 RESULTS INTERNATIONAL REACTIONS LIVE: 6:42 am: Maldives President Dr Mohamed Muizzu tweets for PM Modi “Congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP and BJP-led NDA, on the success in the 2024 Indian General Election, for the third consecutive term. I look forward to working together to advance our shared interests in pursuit of shared prosperity and stability for our two countries," Muizzu said.

6:41 am: Italian PM Georgia Meloni congratulates PM Narendra Modi for a third term. She said, “Congratulations to @narendramodi on the new electoral victory and my warmest wishes for good work. Certain that we will continue to work together to strengthen the friendship that unites Italy and India and consolidate cooperation on the various issues that bind us, for the well-being of our Nations and our peoples." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

