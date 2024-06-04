Lok Sabha Election 2024, State-wise results LIVE: INDIA leads in UP - Haryana, BJP+ ahead in MP, Gujarat and Bihar
Lok Sabha Election 2024, State-wise results LIVE: BJP led NDA is leading MP, Bihar, Maharashtra and Karnataka. Meanwhile, INDIA alliance is leading in UP, Haryana and Punjab.
Lok Sabha Election State-wise results 2024 LIVE: Congress backed INDIA alliance is leading in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab, as per the latest ECI numbers. Meanwhile, BJP led NDA is curently leading in the states of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Maharashtra.