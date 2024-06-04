Explore
CricIt
Active Stocks
Tue Jun 04 2024 10:45:36
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 832.05 -8.14%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 167.80 -3.70%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 360.55 -8.01%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 313.30 -7.23%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 918.85 -3.33%
Business News/ Elections / Lok Sabha Election 2024, State-wise results LIVE: INDIA leads in UP - Haryana, BJP+ ahead in MP, Gujarat and Bihar
BackBack

Lok Sabha Election 2024, State-wise results LIVE: INDIA leads in UP - Haryana, BJP+ ahead in MP, Gujarat and Bihar

Livemint

Lok Sabha Election 2024, State-wise results LIVE: BJP led NDA is leading MP, Bihar, Maharashtra and Karnataka. Meanwhile, INDIA alliance is leading in UP, Haryana and Punjab.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar. (ANI) (HT_PRINT)Premium
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar. (ANI) (HT_PRINT)

Lok Sabha Election State-wise results 2024 LIVE: Congress backed INDIA alliance is leading in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab, as per the latest ECI numbers. Meanwhile, BJP led NDA  is curently leading in the states of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Maharashtra.

INDIA alliance leading states: 

As per ECI data, the INDIA alliance is leading in 41 lok sabha constituencies of Uttar Pradesh, while BJP is ahead in 36 seats. Samajwadi Party looks to be leading the attack against BJP and are ahead in 33 Lok Sabha seats so far. 

Haryana is also tilting in favour of the INDIA alliance with Congress leading in  5 out of the state's 10 seats while Aam Admi Party leading in 1 seat. Meanwhile, BJP is leading in 4 lok sabha seats in Haryana so far. 

In Punjab, Congress is leading in 6 seats while AAP is ahead in 3 seats of the state so far.

BJP+ leading states: 

BJP has managed a comfortable lead in many states including Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka and Bihar.

 As per the latest ECI numbers, the BJP is leading in all 29 seats of MP, 17 out of 28 seats in Karnataka,and 28 out of 48 seats in Maharasthra. 

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!

Catch all the live action on Elections and get exclusive coverage on Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 with Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 04 Jun 2024, 10:45 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue