Lok Sabha Election State-wise results 2024 LIVE: Congress backed INDIA alliance is leading in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab, as per the latest ECI numbers. Meanwhile, BJP led NDA is curently leading in the states of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Maharashtra. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

INDIA alliance leading states: As per ECI data, the INDIA alliance is leading in 41 lok sabha constituencies of Uttar Pradesh, while BJP is ahead in 36 seats. Samajwadi Party looks to be leading the attack against BJP and are ahead in 33 Lok Sabha seats so far.

Haryana is also tilting in favour of the INDIA alliance with Congress leading in 5 out of the state's 10 seats while Aam Admi Party leading in 1 seat. Meanwhile, BJP is leading in 4 lok sabha seats in Haryana so far. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In Punjab, Congress is leading in 6 seats while AAP is ahead in 3 seats of the state so far.

BJP+ leading states: BJP has managed a comfortable lead in many states including Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka and Bihar.

As per the latest ECI numbers, the BJP is leading in all 29 seats of MP, 17 out of 28 seats in Karnataka,and 28 out of 48 seats in Maharasthra. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

