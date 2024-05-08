Phase 3 of the Lok Sabha election 2023, which covered 11 states and 93 constituencies, recorded a 2.9% point dip in voter turnout compared to 2019, Election Commission data revealed. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The voter turnout for the third phase of the Lok Sabha polls, which took place on Tuesday, stood at 64.4%, whereas in the 2019 general election, these constituencies recorded a turnout of 67.33%.

This year, the voter turnout dipped during Phase 1 and Phase 2 as well. As per the poll panel, in the first phase, held on April 19, the final turnout was 66.14%--a drop of just under 4 percentage points compared to 2019.

In the second phase, the final turnout was 66.71%--a drop of about 3 percentage points from 2019.

The highest voter turnout in the third phase was recorded in Assam at 81.61%, and the lowest was in Uttar Pradesh at 57.34%.

The voter turnout in seats in other states that voted on Tuesday in the third phase is Bihar -58.18 %, Chhattisgarh -71.06 %, Goa -75.20 %, Gujarat-58.98 %, Karnataka-70.41 %, Madhya Pradesh - 66.05 %, Maharashtra - 61.44 % and West Bengal -75.79 %, as per the latest ECI data.

A total of 1331 candidates, including around 120 women, were in the electoral fray in this phase. A total of 17.24 crore voters were eligible to cast their franchise in the third-phase at 1.85 lakh polling stations.

With the conclusion of Phase 3, polling is over in 20 States/UTs and 283 constituencies for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Prominent leaders who contested in the Phase 3 poll battle included Union Home Minister Amit Shah, former Madhya Pradesh chief ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Digvijaya Singh, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Samajwadi Party leader Dimple Yadav, and NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule.

