Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features On Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • Mint Shorts
  • My Mint
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Elections / Lok Sabha Election: BJP’s popularity wanes even as NDA leads

Lok Sabha Election: BJP’s popularity wanes even as NDA leads

Pragya Srivastava , Nandita Venkatesan

Lok Sabha election results: As per the early trend, BJP leads are below the majority mark of 272 but its alliance NDA is comfortably above the mark

Exits polls had predicted 359-400 seats for the NDA and 107-167 for the INDIA alliance. (ANI Photo)

In what appears to be a departure from the results suggested by the exit polls, the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) seems to have lost some of its popularity in the 2024 general election as compared to the 2019 poll.

In what appears to be a departure from the results suggested by the exit polls, the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) seems to have lost some of its popularity in the 2024 general election as compared to the 2019 poll.

Early trends show the BJP leading in 234 constituencies, which is below the majority mark of 272 in the Lok Sabha. The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), however, is comfortably above the halfway mark. The BJP on its own had won in 303 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

Hi! You’re reading a premium article! Subscribe now to continue reading.

Subscribe now
Already subscribed?

Premium benefits

  • 35+ Premium articles every day
  • Specially curated Newsletters every day
  • Access to 15+ Print edition articles every day
  • Subscriber only webinar by specialist journalists
  • E Paper, Archives, select The Wall Street Journal & The Economist articles
  • Access to Subscriber only specials : Infographics I Podcasts

Unlock 35+ well researched
premium articles every day

Access to global insights with
100+ exclusive articles from
international publications

5+ subscriber only newsletters
specially curated by the experts

Free access to e-paper and
WhatsApp updates

Early trends show the BJP leading in 234 constituencies, which is below the majority mark of 272 in the Lok Sabha. The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), however, is comfortably above the halfway mark. The BJP on its own had won in 303 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

Also Read: Lok Sabha Election 2024: Modi leading in Varanasi with 55% votes

The Congress seems to have improved its tally, leading in 94 constituencies, a substantial increase from the 52 seats it had won in the 2019 election.

In terms of big leads, the BJP is ahead in 59 constituencies with more than a 30% margin, as opposed to winning 72 seats with a similar margin in 2019. It is leading on 46 seats with 15-30% margin, as opposed to 112 seats won with the same margin in 2019.

The Congress is leading in 15 constituencies with more than a 30% margin, against just four in 2019.

Overall, while the NDA is leading in 284 constituencies, the INDIA bloc, which includes the Congress, is leading on more than 230, giving a tough fight to the ruling alliance that had won the previous two Lok Sabha elections.

Exits polls had predicted 359-400 seats for the NDA and 107-167 for the INDIA bloc in this year's national election.

Also Read: An indelible ink maker looks to make a mark beyond the poll booth

Catch all the live action on Elections and get exclusive coverage on Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 with Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.