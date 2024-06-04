Lok Sabha Election: BJP’s popularity wanes even as NDA leads

Early trends show the BJP leading in 234 constituencies, which is below the majority mark of 272 in the Lok Sabha. The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), however, is comfortably above the halfway mark. The BJP on its own had won in 303 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

The Congress seems to have improved its tally, leading in 94 constituencies, a substantial increase from the 52 seats it had won in the 2019 election.

In terms of big leads, the BJP is ahead in 59 constituencies with more than a 30% margin, as opposed to winning 72 seats with a similar margin in 2019. It is leading on 46 seats with 15-30% margin, as opposed to 112 seats won with the same margin in 2019.

The Congress is leading in 15 constituencies with more than a 30% margin, against just four in 2019.

Overall, while the NDA is leading in 284 constituencies, the INDIA bloc, which includes the Congress, is leading on more than 230, giving a tough fight to the ruling alliance that had won the previous two Lok Sabha elections.

Exits polls had predicted 359-400 seats for the NDA and 107-167 for the INDIA bloc in this year's national election.

