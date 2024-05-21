Lok Sabha elections: Did Prashant Kishor predict BJP's win? 'Unless there is widespread anger or clamour for rivals...'
Political strategist Prashant Kishor predicts that the BJP led by PM Modi will return to power in 2024 with the same or better numbers, citing a lack of widespread anger against the saffron party.
Political strategist Prashant Kishor has made some predictions for the Lok Sabha election results 2024, saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will return to power with the same or better numbers.