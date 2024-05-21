Political strategist Prashant Kishor has made some predictions for the Lok Sabha election results 2024, saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will return to power with the same or better numbers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In an exclusive interview with NDTV, Kishor said, "I think Modi-led BJP is returning. They may get the same numbers as last election or do slightly better."

"Unless there is widespread anger or clamour for the rivals, I do not think a big change will be seen."

Also Read: 'BJP will lose majority only when...': Prashant Kishor predicts 'massive advantage' to NDA in Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Kishore noted that there was no widespread anger against the saffron party. "So far, we have not heard that there is widespread public anger against Modiji. There may be disappointment, unfulfilled aspirations, but we have not heard of widespread anger," he told NDTV.

Also Read: Prashant Kishor advises Rahul Gandhi to ‘take a break’ from Congress for 5 years to… Speaking on the INDIA bloc, the political strategist added that the opposition bloc did not take any major action for months after announcing their alliance, nor did they announce any prime ministerial candidate. “No matter how much the Opposition tries, the public perception is that it has no clear, credible face," he said.

"We have not heard anything like things will be better if Rahul Gandhi comes. His supporters may say that, but I am talking about a more widespread level. There is an absence of widespread anger against the incumbent or a clamour for somebody who is a challenger. So I don't think there would be a huge change in numbers," he told the news channel.

Also Read: PM Modi, BJP not invincible but…: Prashant Kishor says Opposition missed ‘three distinct chances’ to stop saffron party Prime Minister Narendra Modi has exuded confidence that the saffron party will win over 370 seats of the total 543 Lok Sabha seats, and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will clinch over 400 seats.

On PM Modi's claim, the strategist in an interview with RTV Andhra Pradesh had said that "the BJP can never win 400 seats". Kishor told RTV Andhra Pradesh that it's all "guesswork and no one knows who will win how many seats". But, "I don't think the NDA and BJP numbers will decline meaningfully," he said.

It may be noted that Kishor was a poll strategist for the BJP in 2014. He has worked with prominent political parties, including the BJP, JD(U)-RJD Mahagathbandhan, DMK, Trinamool Congress and the YSR Congress. He launched the Jan Suraj Abhiyan in 2022.

