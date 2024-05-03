Lok Sabha election Phase 4: Over 1,700 candidates to contest across 10 states and UTs
Election Commission reported 1,717 candidates contesting in the Lok Sabha elections fourth phase on May 13 from 10 states and union territories. Out of 4,264 nominations filed, 1970 were deemed valid after scrutiny.
As many as 1,717 candidates from 10 states and union territories are in the fray for the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections on May 13, the Election Commission said on Tuesday.
