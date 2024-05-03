As many as 1,717 candidates from 10 states and union territories are in the fray for the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections on May 13, the Election Commission said on Tuesday.

A total of 4,264 nominations were filed for 96 constituencies for phase 4 of the general election but after the scrutiny of all nominations filed, 1970 nominations were found to be valid, the poll panel body said on Friday.

As per an official notification by the Election Commission of India, Telangana had a maximum of 1,488 nomination forms from 17 parliamentary constituencies, followed by Andhra Pradesh with 1,103 nominations from 25 seats in Phase 4, EC said.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Rahul Gandhi files nomination from Raebareli seat

States going to poll on May 3- fourth phase

Andhra Pradesh: All 25 seats of the southern state will be casting votes on May 13. These include Amalapuram, Anakapalle, Anantpur, Araku, Bapatla, Chittoor, Eluru, Guntur, Hindupur, Kadapa, Kakinada, Kurnool, Machilipatnam, Nandyal, Narasaraopet, Narsapuram,Rajampet, Srikakulam, Tirupati, Vijaywada, Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram.

All 25 seats of the southern state will be casting votes on May 13. These include Amalapuram, Anakapalle, Anantpur, Araku, Bapatla, Chittoor, Eluru, Guntur, Hindupur, Kadapa, Kakinada, Kurnool, Machilipatnam, Nandyal, Narasaraopet, Narsapuram,Rajampet, Srikakulam, Tirupati, Vijaywada, Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram. Bihar: Five seats will be going on polls on May 13- Begusarai, Darbhanga, Munger, Samastipur and Ujiarpur.

Daro mat, bhago mat: PM takes jibe at Rahul Gandhi's candidature from Raebareli

Jammu and Kashmir: Srinagar people will be exercising their voting rights on May 13.

Srinagar people will be exercising their voting rights on May 13. Madhya Pradesh: Here eight of the 29 seats will be casting votes. These include: Dewas, Dhar, Indore, Khandwa, Khargone, Mandsour, Ratlam, and Ujjain.

Here eight of the 29 seats will be casting votes. These include: Dewas, Dhar, Indore, Khandwa, Khargone, Mandsour, Ratlam, and Ujjain. Jharkhand: Khunti, Lohardaga, palamu and Singhbhum will vote on Monday (May 13)

Khunti, Lohardaga, palamu and Singhbhum will vote on Monday (May 13) Maharashtra: Of the 48 Lok Sabha seats, 11 will cast vote in the 4th phase of Lok Sabha polls. These include Ahmednagar, Aurangabad, Beed, Jalgaon, Maval, Nandurbar, Pune, raver, Shirdi and Shirur.

KL Sharma from Amethi: 3rd non-Gandhi family member picked by Cong since 1967

Odisha: Lok Sabha polling will be held in Berhampur, Kalahandi, Koraput, and Nabarangpur.

Lok Sabha polling will be held in Berhampur, Kalahandi, Koraput, and Nabarangpur. Uttar Pradesh: In UP, 13 seats will be voted on May 13. They are-Akbarpur, Baraich, Dhaurahra, Etawah, Farrukhabad, Hardoi, Kannauj, Kanpur, Kheri, Misrikh, Sitapur, Shahjahanpur and Unnao.

In UP, 13 seats will be voted on May 13. They are-Akbarpur, Baraich, Dhaurahra, Etawah, Farrukhabad, Hardoi, Kannauj, Kanpur, Kheri, Misrikh, Sitapur, Shahjahanpur and Unnao. Telangana: All 17 seats (Adilabad, Bhongir, Chevella, Hyderabad, Karimnagar, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Mahbubnagar, Malkajgiri, Medak, Nagarkurnool, Nalgonda, Nizamabad, Peddapalle, Secundrabad, Warangal and Zahirabad) will go on polls in the 4th phase.

All 17 seats (Adilabad, Bhongir, Chevella, Hyderabad, Karimnagar, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Mahbubnagar, Malkajgiri, Medak, Nagarkurnool, Nalgonda, Nizamabad, Peddapalle, Secundrabad, Warangal and Zahirabad) will go on polls in the 4th phase. West Bengal: Here, Asansol, Baharampur, Bardhaman, Durgapur, Purba, Birbhum, Bolpur, Krishnanagar and Ranaghat will vote.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!